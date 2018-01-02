Joules Is Launching an Adorable ‘Peter Rabbit’ Movie Capsule Collection for Kids

View Slideshow Joules' new "Peter Rabbit" capsule debuts at retail on Jan. 15. Courtesy of brand

For its latest collaboration, Joules turned to an old favorite.

The British brand — known for its colorful patterned rainboots — has created a children’s capsule collection inspired by the classic Beatrix Potter tale “Peter Rabbit,” which is getting the Hollywood treatment for a new movie premiering in theaters next month.

The collection includes a mix of apparel and rainboots. Courtesy of brand

Set to launch at retail on Jan. 15, the collection includes an adorably whimsical mix of raincoats, jersey denim jackets, dresses, tops, bags and rainboots, decorated with colorful prints featuring the mischievous rabbit and other classic characters including Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin. Garden-inspired motifs such as flowers and vegetables also are featured throughout the collection.

For the rainboots, the brand has designed furry plush bunny sock liners to keep feet cozy and add a playful touch — what little kid can resist?

A furry floral-print rainboot style for girls. Courtesy of brand

The collection also includes a navy pair of rainboots, decorated with a garden-themed print. Courtesy of brand

“To celebrate the release of ‘Peter Rabbit,’ we’re delighted to have collaborated on a collection that’s bursting with character and mischief,” said Tom Joule, founder and chief brand officer. “As a lifestyle brand, we value time with family, creating quality moments and being outdoors. We’re thrilled to work with such iconic characters that not only embody those traits but also our British heritage.”

Perhaps a few of the “Peter Rabbit” items will make their way into England’s Kensington Palace for the young royals, George and Charlotte. Their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are said to be fans of Joules — their dog, Lupa, reportedly sleeps on a pet bed designed by the brand.

Shop the entire collection beginning Jan. 15 online at JoulesUSA.com and Zappos.com, as well as at select Dillard’s department stores and specialty children’s boutiques across the country. Retail prices will range from $20 to $70.

In the meantime, click through the gallery to see more looks from the collection: