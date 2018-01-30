The Internet Can’t Decide if These Viral Kids Shoes Are Adorable or Creepy

Shoes with sock eyes closeup. Reddit

Socklike sneakers have been a fixture of the athletic market for years, but this unintentionally matched pairing you’re about to see brings new meaning to the sock-shoe trend.

In a post shared to Reddit’s Mildly Interesting forum, a user shared an image of their niece’s socks and shoes, which happened to match up unexpectedly. “The eyes on my nieces socks line up perfectly with the holes in her shoes,” the user wrote.

The post has since received more than 43,000 likes on the social news network, along with nearly 600 comments. It’s also fast approaching 1 million views on Imgur, which hosts image files for Reddit.

The viral shoe image was shared on Reddit. Reddit

User comments were mixed, with some believing the socks featured animated character Dora the Explorer, while others insisted the knits depicted Doc McStuffins, a popular Disney character.

Meanwhile, some users joked that the image would be better suited in other sub-Reddit sections, with top suggestions including “Mildly Creepy” and “Oddly Terrifying.”

“Can’t decide if this is funny, adorable or terrifying,” wrote one user.

“My niece has the same shoes and Doc McStuffins socks and we have experienced the same phenomenon,” another user said.

Other recent examples of viral shoe stories include artist Joshua Vides’ cartoonlike creations and social media confusion over the color of a certain pair of Vans sneakers.

