Freshly Picked Fans Can Now Score Big Discounts & Perks Through a Low-Cost Subscription Service

Since launching nearly 10 years ago, Freshly Picked has built a cult-like following of parents and grandparents who can’t get enough of the Utah brand’s adorable leather baby shoes.

To reward its fiercely loyal fans, the company has launched its first subscription program, The Fringe. Customers can join for just $10 per month and score a series of special membership perks including: a $10 monthly shopping credit (that never expires); 20 percent off the entire website at all times; free shipping with no minimum purchase requirement; exclusive pre-access to select new releases and promotions; and much more.

Members of The Fringe will be able to log on to Freshly Picked’s site and access an alternate, specially created portal featuring merchandise permanently marked at 20 percent off. The website also will house any existing credits, orders and early access previews. Find out more about joining The Fringe.

The brand debuted new sandal styles for spring. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Freshly Picked’s subscription program is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to set itself apart in the crowded and competitive baby market.

Freshly Picked has had quite a busy year so far. Last month, the brand rolled out a colorful new collaboration with popular food and lifestyle blog Baby Boy Bakery, and introduced five new styles under its sandal collection. It also debuted a charming Easter-themed moccasin collection, featuring flower, bunny and chick prints.