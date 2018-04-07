Dad Tweets at Target for Only Selling Boys’ Spider-Man Shoes

A growing number of parents are pushing for gender neutral kids’ footwear — but many children’s products remain sorted by gender.
One father — attorney and human rights activist Qasim Rashid — took to Twitter yesterday to voice his concerns after he was unable to find a girls’ version of the Spider-Man sneakers his 2-year-old daughter wanted.
Rashid’s daughter decided she wanted the sneakers after her dad picked up a pair for her 4-year-old brother at the family’s local Target.
But when Rashid went to see if he could get similar kicks for his daughter, he discovered that no Spider-Man sneakers were made to fit a 2-year-old girl.
So, he decided to tweet at Target, writing, “Hey
@Target I bought my 4-year-old son Spider-Man shoes & now my 2-year-old daughter wants Spider-Man shoes too. But you dont sell Spider-Man shoes that fit 2 year old girls. Even when I search for them—boys shoes are the only result. She’s crying now. It’s heartbreaking. Thx.”
Others on social media were quick to rush to Rashid’s side, sharing their own stories of difficulties finding the products they (or their children) wanted in the boys’ or girls’ sections and discussing the stigma that can accompany wearing products marketed to those of the opposite gender.
In the end, Rashid’s daughter decided to try her older brother’s footwear on for size. Rashid shared a video of her stomping around the house in a salmon-colored dress and the Spider-Man sneakers, which were slightly too big.
Want more?
Target Settles Lawsuit Claiming Discrimination Against Black and Latino Job Applicants
13 Classic Shoe Styles That Are Gender Neutral