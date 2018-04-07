Dad Tweets at Target for Only Selling Boys’ Spider-Man Shoes

A growing number of parents are pushing for gender neutral kids’ footwear — but many children’s products remain sorted by gender.

One father — attorney and human rights activist Qasim Rashid — took to Twitter yesterday to voice his concerns after he was unable to find a girls’ version of the Spider-Man sneakers his 2-year-old daughter wanted.

Rashid’s daughter decided she wanted the sneakers after her dad picked up a pair for her 4-year-old brother at the family’s local Target.

But when Rashid went to see if he could get similar kicks for his daughter, he discovered that no Spider-Man sneakers were made to fit a 2-year-old girl.

So, he decided to tweet at Target, writing, “Hey @ Target I bought my 4-year-old son Spider-Man shoes & now my 2-year-old daughter wants Spider-Man shoes too. But you dont sell Spider-Man shoes that fit 2 year old girls. Even when I search for them—boys shoes are the only result. She’s crying now. It’s heartbreaking. Thx.”

Hey @Target I bought my 4-year-old son Spider-Man shoes & now my 2-year-old daughter wants Spider-Man shoes too. But you dont sell Spider-Man shoes that fit 2 year old girls. Even when I search for them—boys shoes are the only result. She's crying now. It's heartbreaking. Thx😕 pic.twitter.com/pxTI9R3OP3 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 6, 2018

Others on social media were quick to rush to Rashid’s side, sharing their own stories of difficulties finding the products they (or their children) wanted in the boys’ or girls’ sections and discussing the stigma that can accompany wearing products marketed to those of the opposite gender.

When I was in pre-k I wanted TMNT sneakers. My mom got them from the boy section for me, and I thought they were great. Then I wore them to school for the first time and got teased as soon as a boy noticed and I never wore them out again. — Maddie Rose (@maddie_rose_13) April 6, 2018

It is heartbreaking that we've made no progress, not even in equal opportunity merchandising. I co-raised three girls who all loved the same interests as I did as a child from Thomas and Friends to Batman to Godzilla. — John (@Helligede) April 7, 2018

I also really dislike gender stereotyping in clothes and toys. My daughter loves wearing skirts. Every day. She also loves Spider-Man and dinosaurs and space and Wonder Woman and Tinkerbell. I bought cloth and made her skirts myself with all those things (and more). — Melissa Martinez (@MelsMartinez) April 7, 2018

In the end, Rashid’s daughter decided to try her older brother’s footwear on for size. Rashid shared a video of her stomping around the house in a salmon-colored dress and the Spider-Man sneakers, which were slightly too big.

Update: She took her brothers shoes and I’m just gonna let it fly like this. pic.twitter.com/h2rpvPGnBL — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 6, 2018

