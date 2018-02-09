Butler’s Innovative Multitasking Kids’ Boot Is Nothing Like You’ve Ever Seen

Butler Boot's latest kids' design delivers a four-season solution. Courtesy of brand

Butler is taking the multipurpose trend to a whole new level.

The Montreal-based brand has introduced a three-in-one waterproof-boot concept designed to take kids through every season. Available in both a tall and short version, it is a snowboot insulated with a breathable liner and temperature-rated to minus 30 degrees. When the liner is removed, the boot functions as an overshoe — constructed with an accordion-pleated design, it stretches to fit any type of footwear and is ideal for wet-weather days. And the liner itself becomes a cozy slipper to wear indoors.

The boots, which are manufactured in the U.S., soft-launched on the brand’s website this past holiday season. A full retail rollout will kick off this fall. The tall style (named the Macaroni) is priced at $79.95, while the short version (the Rockhopper) is $69.95.

The Macaroni tall boot comes in a series of fun colors including lime green. Courtesy of brand

According to Butler’s founder, Marc Kingsley-Poole, the versatile design is the result of going back to the drawing board after launching the original Emperor overshoe boot in 2015. The brand found that retailers weren’t sure how to merchandise it. “They were intrigued by the overshoe functionality but confused as to where to put it on their footwear walls,” he explained. “Should they put it with their winter boots or their rainboots? It was a good learning curve for us.”

The brand believes its three-in-one system is the winning solution. “This is something truly new and innovative that can stay on the selling floor year-round,” said Conrad Tappert, who joined Butler as president last year following top executive roles at Converse and The North Face. “We think our boots will be a game-changer for daycares and schools. Gone are the days of kids (and their teachers) losing valuable class time changing in and out of their boots and wet socks.”

