Synclaire Brands Continues Its Licensing Spree with Born Kids’ Line

View Slideshow Born's new kids' collection features fashion-driven casual styles inspired by its adult lines. Courtesy of brand

The New York-based footwear firm has added the Born Kids collection to its stable for spring ’18. The new collection, available to shop now, features a wide range of fashion-driven casual styles for kids on the go, including glittery Mary Janes, sandals detailed with fabric flower ornaments, preppy boat shoes and printed canvas sneakers.

Priced from $29.90 to $39.90 and offered in baby and toddler sizes, the collection is available online at KidsShoes.com, as well as at select Dillard’s department store locations.

“Over the past 20 years, Born has attracted a loyal following of men and women alike, offering them an opportunity to infuse their looks with both fashion and comfort, and ultimately keeping their feet happy. We’re excited to offer Born enthusiasts the chance to extend this same experience to their children or the kids in their lives,” said Tom McClaskie, president and creative director of Born, which is owned by H.H. Brown. “Being part of a child’s journey from the beginning and supporting their first steps is invaluable to our brand.”

Designed to promote healthy foot development, each kids’ shoe is constructed with a memory foam footbed for all-day comfort and a flexible, non-slip outsole for stability and natural movement. Other fit and convenience features include easy-on, easy-off closures, elastic laces and side zippers.

Evan Cagner, president and CEO of Synclaire, said his company is excited to work with Born. “Our ability to design and manufacture highly crafted and comfortable shoes for a first walker aligns perfectly with the DNA of Born. We look forward to helping the whole family take comfort with Born.”

A Born campaign image featuring brand ambassador Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, her husband, Kevin Manno, and her daughter, Molly. Ashley Burns Photography

Born’s style ambassador, TV personality Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, shows off the kids’ collection (along with looks from the brand’s women’s line) in a new lifestyle marketing campaign also starring her husband, Kevin, and 1-year-old daughter, Molly. Click through the gallery to see a few of the shots.