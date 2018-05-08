Get Ready to Flip Over These Sequin BCBGirls Sneakers

Reversible sequins are all the rage right now among kids — and adults.

So for its fall ’18 kids’ shoe collection, BCBGirls is offering up the Leah sneaker with flippy sequins that turn from rose gold to silver. And FN has selected it as our Shoe of the Week.

Design director Luis Gonzalez told FN, “The inspiration came from two-tone color blocking, while incorporating an interesting material. We wanted to play with the color blocking, but feature it in a fun and innovative way.”

In addition to the playful sequins, the sneakers also feature thick shoelaces printed with the words “Bonjour” and “Au revoir” — a cute detail that calls to mind the popular J’Adior slingback pumps that have been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez.

Gonzalez noted, “[Our customer] is fashion-forward but not trend-driven. She loves pieces that are youthful and playful.”

BCBGirls Leah sneaker for fall '18. CREDIT: George Chinsee

The BCBGirls fall line is being developed by the New York-based footwear firm Vida Group, which also produces shoes for Stride Rite, OshKosh, Carter’s, XOXO and other popular labels. The collection is expected to launch in late September for the holiday time period.

At the FN Platform trade show in February, Brian McManus, EVP and GM of the Vida Kids division, shared some of the goals for the collection.

“We’re going after what we think BCBG is,” he said. “We’re working super-close with the brand and with the apparel folks to make sure it all pulls together. But it’s about great girls’ fashion built from a kids’ shoe company. And it definitely helps us get into a part of the business that today we’re not in.”

To see more of FN’s Shoe of the Week picks, click through this gallery.