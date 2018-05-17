Check Out the New FN!

Twitter Roasts Zendaya’s Feet in Viral Swimsuit Photo

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
zendaya
Zendaya and her dog Noon.
CREDIT: Instagram

Twitter has come for Zendaya’s feet.

After posting a set of three photos of herself in the pool with her dog Noon yesterday, fans were quick to call out the former Disney starlet’s slightly water-warped feet.

In the snapshots, the 21-year-old California native showed off a bright yellow one-shoulder tie bikini while cozying up to her small black pup on the steps. “Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not f*** with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own,” she wrote.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress’ adorable pictures with her pooch soon became the subject of Twitter commentary, with some unable to hold back their comments about the appearance of her feet.

One user responded to Zendaya’s post with two zoomed-in shots of her feet and the simple caption “water is so cruel sometimes.”

Another shared what appears to be a photoshopped picture of Zendaya with oversized feet, writing “Cmon now who did this to Z’s feet?”

Related News

Kaia Gerber Pairs Denim-on-Denim Outfit With the Pointiest Pumps

Nicki Minaj Has a Major Sheer Moment at the Elle x Stuart Weitzman Party

Catching on to the Internet’s chatter, the “Greatest Showman” star tweeted “Y’all ain’t bout to do my feet with the water warping.” To that, one user responded with a photo of the designer’s feet looking perfect, tweeting “Y’all stop. Her Feet are nicer than all of ours.”

Want more?

Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day With Camila Cabello, Zendaya & Other Celebs

Zendaya Does Five Outfits in One Day — Let’s Look at the Shoes

Zendaya Wore Giuseppe Zanotti Boots in the Snow To Visit the Empire State Building

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad