Twitter Roasts Zendaya’s Feet in Viral Swimsuit Photo

has come for Zendaya’s feet.

After posting a set of three photos of herself in the pool with her dog Noon yesterday, fans were quick to call out the former Disney starlet’s slightly water-warped feet.

In the snapshots, the 21-year-old California native showed off a bright yellow one-shoulder tie bikini while cozying up to her small black pup on the steps. “Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not f*** with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own,” she wrote.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress’ adorable pictures with her pooch soon became the subject of Twitter commentary, with some unable to hold back their comments about the appearance of her feet.

One user responded to Zendaya’s post with two zoomed-in shots of her feet and the simple caption “water is so cruel sometimes.”

water is so cruel sometimes pic.twitter.com/xSdLEGOBmb — leah danvers (@leahniki97) May 16, 2018

Another shared what appears to be a photoshopped picture of Zendaya with oversized feet, writing “Cmon now who did this to Z’s feet?”

Catching on to the Internet’s chatter, the “Greatest Showman” star tweeted “Y’all ain’t bout to do my feet with the water warping.” To that, one user responded with a photo of the designer’s feet looking perfect, tweeting “Y’all stop. Her Feet are nicer than all of ours.”

Y’all stop. Her feet are nicer than all of ours. pic.twitter.com/6XLmUT4wyV — Ms. Darville 🌞✨ (@melanin_mayaa) May 16, 2018

