Stella McCartney Rumored as Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer

Although there’s no official word as to who will be outfitting Meghan Markle when she marries Prince Harry tomorrow, British designer Stella McCartney is the latest name to generate buzz as a potential royal wedding dress designer, according to British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano, who spoke to Page Six.

McCartney — a friend of Markle’s — is best known for her vegan clothing and focus on tailoring. Since Markle has developed a reputation for her understated, classic style, McCartney seems like a logical choice for the bride-to-be.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wearing a Stella McCartney cape dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“I believe it will be a very straight, fitted dress, with a big 9-foot train that comes off the dress from the side to create the drama, and lace trickling down the top of it,” Castigliano said of the potential design in the interview.

Although McCartney does not typically design wedding dresses, her gowns are often seen on the red carpet — and Markle has sported the designer’s sleek pieces several times, choosing a cape dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebration and a chic coat with tie detailing for an engagement in Wales, U.K.

Meghan Markle, wearing a Stella McCartney coat, and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, McCartney is not the only rumored designer for the “Suits” star’s gown. Multiple reports have suggested that Markle might step out in a gown by Ralph & Russo, the London-based brand she selected for her official engagement pictures.

The dress is said to be worth more than 100,000 pounds ($135,000) and will presumably be paid for by the royal family.

Regardless of what brand Markle chooses for her big day, her look is bound to be influential — both on the wedding gown industry and on sales for the lucky brand.

In 2011, when Kate Middleton walked down the aisle, she sported an Alexander McQueen gown that inspired a slew of knockoffs. And Markle’s royal engagement style has resulted in increased web traffic and big sales for the labels she wears, meaning dressing her is a potential cash cow for the creator of her gown.

