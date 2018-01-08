Princess Charlotte Arrives for First Day of School in Adorable Red Mary Janes

Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at the Willcocks Nursery School. Rex Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte is officially off to school.

Starting at the Willcocks Nursery School on Monday, the 2-year-old princess couldn’t have looked any sweeter posing for pictures on the steps of her Kensington Palace home wearing an adorable double-breasted burgundy Razorbil wool coat from one of London’s leading children’s fashion shops, Amaia, paired with $12 grey tights from the same brand, and matching red shoes. These items will sell out before you know it, as a famous yellow cardigan she wore for a birthday photo sold out quickly last year.

Princess Charlotte. Rex Shutterstock

The leather Mary Jane style featuring a rubber sole and buckle closure from Doña Carmen perfectly pulled together the little royal’s outfit for the special occasion. Adding a red bow, Charlotte also sported a pale pink knit scarf and a pink backpack featuring a horse print design from Cath Kidston.

It’s not so much of surprise that Charlotte would be wearing footwear from Doña Carmen, as she wore the same Mary Janes in blue for the royal family Christmas portrait last month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School,” the couple’s Kensington Palace spokesman said.

The little princess wearing red. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, big brother Prince George, 4, who attended Montessori for nursery school, started at Thomas’s Battersea in September, where he was escorted by dad Prince William while expectant mom Kate Middleton stayed home with acute morning sickness.

Prince George on his first day of nursery school. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Shoes Are on Point for the Royal Family Portrait

How Britain’s Princess Charlotte Is Boosting Kids’ Shoe Sales

Princess Charlotte Might Have Worn Prince Harry’s Shoes From 1986