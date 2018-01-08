The Most Daring Looks at the Golden Globes: From Mariah Carey to Catherine Zeta-Jones

View Slideshow (L-R) Mariah Carey and Halle Berry at the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

The red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes was teaming with head-turning standout looks. Dressed in black in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement, Hollywood’s A-listers stepped out in variety of different dresses in the hue.

And while some kept things simple and elegant for the occasion, others opted for semi-sheer gowns and plunging necklines.

Kate Hudson, for one, hit the awards in an ultra-low cut sheer gown from Valentino’s fall/winter ’17 collection, which covered up Giuseppe Zannotti shoes. The 38-year-old “Almost Famous” actress completed the bold look with some bling courtesy of Harry Winston and her super short hairstyle.

Kate Hudson wearing Valentino fall ’17. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey sported a curve-hugging mermaid-style vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she accessorized with diamonds rings, bracelets, and earrings.

Mariah Carey wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana. Rex Shutterstock

Also on the scene, Halle Berry opted for a sultry plunging Zuhair Murad dress, which showed off her toned legs, giving way to slinky black sandals.

Halle Berry wearing Zuhair Murad. Rex Shutterstock

“Feud: Bette & Joan“ actress Catherine Zeta Jones also opted for a plunging dress from Zuhair Murad. Jones paired the semi-sheer embellished gown with emerald drop earrings and a matching statement ring.

Catherine Zeta Jones wearing Zuhair Murad Couture. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs rocking daring red carpet looks at the 2018 Golden Globes, check out the gallery.

