All the Red-Soled Shoes on the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow (L-R) Greta Gerwig, Olivia Munn and Diane Kruger all wore Louboutins for the 2018 CCAs. Rex Shutterstock

Christian Louboutins are never a bad idea. Proving just that, more than a handful of celebs on the red carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards chose to wear red-soled shoes from the iconic French fashion desginer.

Host of the evening, Olivia Munn for one, completed her all-red ensemble, which included a beaded Prada gown, with satin peep-toe Glennalta platform sandals from Louboutin’s fall/winter ’17 collection.

Olivia Munn wearing Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Diane Kruger and “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus coupled up for the night, both donning footwear courtesy of Louboutin. Reedus wore spring/summer ’18 Samson leather boots, while the actress, who’s film “In the Fade” won Best Foreign Language tonight, hid the same pumps Munn wore in white under her elegant Vera Wang gown.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus. Rex Shutterstock

As for tonight’s Best Actress in a Drama Series winner, Elizabeth Moss, the former “Mad Men” star paired pointy velvet Decoltish pumps from the designer’s fall/winter ’17 collection with a semi-sheer floral embroidered black frock.

Elizabeth Moss wearing velvet Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers also walked the carpet in Louboutin. While the “Call Me By Your Name” actor wore classic black lace-up dress shoes, Chambers pulled together her gold ensemble with gold fishnet and leather pointed pumps.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer. Rex Shutterstock

For more stars rocking Louboutins on the blue carpet at the 2018 Crtics’ Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Chrissy Metz, Jessica Chastain and More Sizzled in Sandals at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon & More On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper Comes Under Fire for Claiming He Brought Back Supreme and Champion