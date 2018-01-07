Kylie Jenner’s Pre-Pregnancy Style — Balenciaga Boots, Strappy Sandals & More

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner poses in a recent Instagram shot.

Since rumors started swirling that Kylie Jenner was expecting, fans have been desperate for shots of the supposedly pregnant reality star-turned-shoe-designer-turned-makeup mogul. So much so, that some have taken it upon themselves to photoshop old pictures of her sporting a baby bump.

And while the aforementioned images may be fake, Kylie’s killer shoe style is very clear. Whether she’s sporting Balenciaga boots or strappy sandals, her shoes always expertly complement her whole look. That said, let’s take a look at some her best pre-pregnancy style moments.

For older sister Khloe Kardashian West’s birthday party in June, the 20-year-old rocked a colorful Attico “Sabrina” sequin minidress paired with ultra-chic strappy black velvet Alexandre Birman “Jessica” sandals.

On another occasion this summer, Jenner stepped out for dinner at Nice Guy in a slinky shimmering asymmetrical dress from Juan Carlos Obando and furry satin Olgana Paris “Amazone” sandals.

For an appearance at the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas last April, the “Life of Kylie” star wore a sparkling Bec & Bridge minidress teamed with ice blue Stuart Weitzman “Nudistsong” sandals

Always a fan of Balenciaga and thigh-highs, the social media queen hit the pink carpet at a PrettyLittleThing event last spring in bright purple “Knife” boots, which she paired with an Amen spring ’17 couture tunic dress.

For more of Kylie Jenner’s pre-pregnancy style, check out the gallery.

