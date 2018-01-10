Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezy Calabasas Look for Sister Lunch with Kourtney & Khloe

Kim Kardashian Splash

True to form, Kim Kardashian stepped out for lunch Tuesday wearing an Yeezy Calabasas look.

The reality star wore a newly released Season 5 black hooded sport parka featuring the Adidas logo — paired with green-blue Calabasas sweatpants and Wave Runner 700 sneakers — to meet sisters Kourtney and Khloe at Nicola’s Kitchen in Woodland Hills, Calif. on Tuesday.

First unveiled during Kanye’s Season 5 show and released this summer for $300, the Wave Runner shoe in the solid gray/chalk white/core black colorway is a go-to favorite of Kim’s. Beyond it’s boost technology, hints of orange, blue and teal throughout the sneaker’s body complimented the KKW beauty mogul’s sweats for the outing.

Meanwhile, pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian was much more dressed up for lunch, wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a long velvet robe coat over a mini dress with over-the-knee Givenchy boots. As for Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian opted for a monochrome look as well, wearing a white printed R13 hoodie and sweatpants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1’s.

This comes on the heels of Kim revealing that her rapper-turned-designer husband emails her when he has something to say about her fashion choices. “[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said on Sunday’s episode. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses.”

