Pregnant Kate Middleton Bundles Up for Church in Fur Hat and Tod’s Pumps

Ahead of her 36th birthday (Jan. 9), Kate Middleton was spotted attending church services with members of the royal family in Norfolk Sunday morning.

The pregnant duchess, who is expecting her third child, bared only a slight baby bump in a military style tweed jacket, which she accessorized with a brown fur-trim hat and matching gloves, as she stepped out with husband Prince William and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Wearing only nude stockings, the glowing mom to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte bared her ankles to the U.K.’s cold weather in chic burgundy leather almond-toed Tod’s pumps. The elegant 4-inch block-heeled style featuring fringe and buckle detailing expertly pulled the look together for the occasion.

A fan of Tod’s, Middleton wore the same loafer-inspired shoes during the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016, when she and Prince William explored the town of Whitehorse.

Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, 34, was also on site with new husband James Matthews, wearing pointy purple suede pumps courtesy of Gianvito Rossi paired with a navy belted coat from London-based brand, The Fold, and star-embellished fedora hat from designer Jess Collett Milliner.

