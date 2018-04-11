Justin Bieber Rocks the Socks-and-Sandals Look For a Night Out in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber took the dad style trend for a spin yet again last night in Los Angeles.

The “I’m the One” singer stepped out at the El Rey Theatre to catch Adam Sandler’s stand-up comedy show (which will be released for streaming on Netflix later this year). Bieber was casually dressed in khaki cargo shorts and a flamingo-pink short-sleeved button-down shirt, with his many tattoos on full display. He accessorized with a denim baseball cap and a pair of Paul Smith multicolored striped slide sandals worn with bright red Vetements x Reebok athletic socks. The Canadian was also photographed earlier in the day wearing the same sandals while running errands around town.

Justin Bieber attends an Adam Sandler comedy show in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bieber's Paul Smith sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

This is not the first time the 24-year-old has been spotted in the socks-and-sandals pairing, which was once considered a fashion faux-pas but is now being embraced on the designer runways and the feet of numerous celebs including David Beckham, Jared Leto, Rihanna and Rita Ora. Last year, Bieber even rocked the look at church several times, including Adidas Originals’ classic Adilette cork-bottom sliders and a $295 pair of black rubber Givenchy logo slides with royal blue socks.

Justin Bieber attends Los Angeles' Hillsong Church in Givenchy slides. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber, who has sold an estimated 140 millions albums to date, has reportedly been spending time in the studio this year, working on new music — although the star remains mum on whether it’s for a new album to follow up 2015’s “Purpose.” He declined to attend the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform the nominated song “Despacito,” claiming that he would not make any awards show appearances until his next album is completed.

