Jessica Alba Steps Out With Baby Hayes For the First Time in Favorite Sneakers

Stepping out with newborn baby Hayes for the first time, Jessica Alba opted for her go-to favorite shoe.

After giving birth on New Years Eve, the now mom of three was spotted holding her five-day-old son while rocking the platform “Warren” sneaker from Vince in black suede with olive green trousers and a black long sleeve top.

The bold sneaker baring a chunky white 1.5-inch sole expertly pulled together the actress’ low-key street style look, which she further accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.

While the Honest Company founder, who was joined by husband Cash Warren, kept baby Hayes covered up with a white blanket during the outing in Beverly Hills, Alba hasn’t been shy about showing him off via social media since the birth.

Little Hayes ♥ #jessicaalba A post shared by Jessica Marie Alba (@jessicaalba.daily) on Jan 6, 2018 at 2:27am PST

Additionally, the 36-year-old “Honey” star shared a shot of a pair of adorable pint-sized Tod’s loafers gifted to Hayes via Instagram Stories yesterday.

