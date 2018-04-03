Snooki, JWoww and Yeezy-Clad Pauly D Reunite in London for ‘Jersey Shore’ Press Day

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley and DJ Pauly D all travelled to London ahead of the premiere of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which airs this Thursday (April 5) at 10 p.m. on MTV, and you can bet they made a statement while there.

Hopping from place to place today, the trio turned heads in chic ensembles while showing off their individual style at different locations around the city, including MTV’s headquarters and the London Eye.

Snooki stood out in satiny thigh-high boots paired with a checked miniskirt and a matching black button-down tied at the waist. The reality star, who launched her own line of oversized slippers based on her appearance on the infamous show, accessorized with enormous shades and even bigger hoop earrings.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Paul DelVecchio and Jenni J-Woww Farley at the London Eye. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the shoe designer’s partner-in-crime, JWoww, dressed in a coordinating black ensemble complete with peep-toe leather ankle booties. A black belted coat kept Farley warm, as well as chic, as they hit a phone booth for some pictures.

As for DJ Pauly D, black Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers completed his look, which also featured a camo print bomber jacket worn over a burgundy tee and textured olive green jeans.

The castmates posing in a phone booth. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Snooki, JWoww and Pauly D also met up with members the U.K.’s “Geordie Shore” cast, which aired two years after the hugely-popular MTV show premiered. And during an interview at the MTV headquarters, Pauly showed off his dance moves in his Yeezys.

Pauly D dancing in Yeezys. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock



