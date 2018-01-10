J-Lo Wears Crystal Gucci Socks and Sandals in ’80s-Inspired Look

Jennifer Lopez in New York. Splash

Did J-Lo just steal Rihanna’s socks? The answer is a definitive no, but the iconic star did just sport the same pair of crystal Gucci socks that Rihanna showed off on Instagram last month.

In her own post on Tuesday, Lopez rocked the ’80s-inspired socks-with-sandals trend, paring the bling-embellished ivory knit ankle socks featuring the interlocking G motif with purple suede crystal sandals from the label.

“I got a new pair of socks today…” the “Shades of Blue” actress captioned the shot before adding #guccigang. In addition to the $1,340 “stockings” from the luxury brand, the 48-year-old mom of two was dressed in a fuzzy white turtleneck sweater and a pale purple tulle ballerina skirt for the picture taken by stylist and designer, Rob Zangard.

The “World of Dance” star regularly rocks Gucci, from hosting a glam taco night in a crystal embroidered purple two-piece ensemble to post-Christmas shopping with A-Rod in a tiger sweater from the Italian label.

Today, in another shoe moment, J-Lo posed a video to Instagram showing off her shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. In the clip, the “Jenny from the Block” singer is models three different looks complete with studded peep-toe booties and lace-up sandals.

