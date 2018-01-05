Beyonce Wears YSL Pumps in Jay-Z’s ’90s-Inspired ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Beyoncé in the music video for "Family Feud." YouTube

All eyes are on Beyoncé in Jay-Z’s new hotly-anticipated “Family Feud” music video, now officially released for viewers outside of Tidal.

The iconic pop star rocks two bold black looks in the Ava DuVernay-directed 8-minute film featuring stars like Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain and more.

One ensemble shows the mom of three sporting a stunning attention-grabbing black “Cone” minidress with a white sculpture coat from Stephane Rolland’s fall ’17 couture collection expertly paired with Yves Saint Laurent “Debbie” velvet platform mules.

The chunky 5.5-inch mules featuring a cool square toe are simple in their aesthetic, not taking away from the standout dress, while also giving a subtle ’90s vibe to the look.

The “Lemonade” singer also sported round statement earrings and dramatic arm-length gloves for the video, in which the rapper admits his infidelity to his wife.

Uploaded to YouTube late last night, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also makes an appearance in the clip, looking adorable in an embellished Billieblush dress featuring a custom frilly collar and Aquazzura shoes.

Meanwhile, Jay — who recently received eight Grammy nominations for his 18th studio album, 4:44 — cleaned up nice in a black suit by Emporio Armani Blue as he walked down the church isle before going to confess his sins.

Watch the video below.

