Ivanka Trump Attends 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in South Korea

Ivanka Trump at the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Rex Shutterstock

A member of the first family and adviser to her father, Ivanka Trump represented the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a multi-day visit to the country.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old presidential adviser, who stepped away from her eponymous shoe company last year, attended the games closing ceremony. Trump sat front and center along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-suk.

Other members of the U.S. delegation included White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, GOP Sen. James Risch of Idaho and Marc Knapper from the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

Trump arrived in South Korea on Friday and took part in a traditional Korean dining experience with President Moon and first lady Kim.

Dressed in head-to-toe black for the dinner reception, the former model traded in her black pumps for red embroidered slippers upon arriving at the historic Blue House.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L), South Korea’s first lady Kim Jung-sook and and Ivanka Trump. Rex Shutterstock

Prior to the closing ceremony on Sunday, the “Women Who Work” author watched the U.S. men’s bobsled competition wearing team USA apparel, complete with bright red pants and mountain boots.

Taking to Instagram to document the day, Trump captioned a series of photos, “Hanging out with amazing American athletes and their families as we get ready to watch USA in the men’s 4-man bobsleigh finals. Go TeamUSA!”

Ivanka Trump arrives to watch during the men’s bobsled competition. Rex Shutterstock

