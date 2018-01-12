Ivanka Trump Steps Out in Pompom Pumps With Arabella Kushner

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump Rex Shutterstock

After celebrating husband Jared Kushner’s birthday Wednesday, first daughter Ivanka Trump stepped out in a more subdued look.

The 36-year-old adviser to the president — who caused rumors to swirl as to whether she were pregnant with a throwback picture on Instagram, dedicated to Kushner the day before — was spotted leaving her home in Washington, D.C., yesterday wearing a pale blue long-sleeved dress baring an A-line skirt with black faux-fur pompom-embellished ankle-strap pumps and tights.

This is the first time the mom of three has been spotted in the festive suede style from her eponymous brand, although she often has worn her label as part of the White House team. Featuring a classic almond toe and a short block heel, the $130 shoes complemented Trump’s simple silhouette.

Meanwhile, the “Women Who Work” author’s 6-year-old daughter, Arabella, followed closely behind (click through above for photos) sporting a pink, red and white winter coat, a plaid skirt with leggings and pink metallic high-top sneakers.

Trump — who took to social media to talk about #WearBlueDay, which stands in solidarity with survivors of human trafficking — accessorized her look with big embellished earrings.

For more of Ivanka Trump’s style, check out our gallery of her best fashion moments from 2017.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Is Ready for Spring in Lilac Outfit and Green Pumps

Melania & Ivanka Trump Wear Glittery Dresses for New Year’s Eve

Ivanka Trump Wore Her Own Brand in More Than Half of Her Instagram Posts in 2017