A Look at Zayn Malik’s & Gigi Hadid’s Cool Street Style Moments

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik leaving their apartment in NYC. Splash

Zayn Malik turns 25 today, and we’d be willing to bet money he’ll be celebrating with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Hadid — who already posted an Instagram dedicated to the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer this morning — can often be spotted by his side, and the pair have become quite the street style icons. From designer duds to Doc Martens, the couple seldom step out without looking cool. FN gathered a few of Gigi’s and Zayn’s best looks from the past year.

This fall, while the 22-year-old Reebok ambassador sported a simple gray Are You Am I cropped drawstring hoodie, Re/done jeans and classic cherry red Dr. Marten lace-up boots, Malik wore a gray and red wool-blend V-neck sweater from Balenciaga paired with black jeans and black leather Chelsea boots. Walking hand-in-hand, both completed their looks with chic sunglasses for the New York outing.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik out in NYC in September. Splash

On another occasion last April, the duo hit the pavement looking like a cool mom and dad in normcore-inspired pieces; Hadid rocked a khaki-green two-piece over a black cropped turtleneck (revealing tight abs), complete with Stuart Weitzman satin slides. Meanwhile, the Versace Versus spring ’17 campaign star threw a leather biker jacket over a green Champion hoodie, which he paired with jeans, a baseball cap and sold-out Alexander Wang x Adidas Boost sneakers.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spotted in New York. Splash

During Paris Fashion Week, the two rocked head-turning looks. Zayn wore a bright orange hoodie with leather pants and Doc Martens, while Gigi dressed up in a gingham Adam Selman belted shirt dress and Tony Bianco thigh-high boots.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Gigi & Zayn’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Step Out Dressed Like Cool Mom and Dad Duo

Gigi Hadid Photographed Boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versus Versace

Gigi Hadid is Pretty in Pink After Celebrating Two-Year Anniversary With Zayn Malik