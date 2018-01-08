All the Stars Who Wore Sandals on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

View Slideshow (L-R): Halle Berry, Margot Robbie and Issa Rae all opted for sandals for Golden Globes night. Rex Shutterstock

While much of the Northeast is shaking in their boots from record-breaking cold temps, plenty of actresses bared their toes in slinky sandals for the 2018 Golden Globes last night in Beverly Hills, Calif. Let’s take a look at who rocked the shoe style this year.

Margot Robbie, who was reportedly battling the flu, paired a strappy style from Roger Vivier with a custom black satin Gucci gown featuring a crystal bow and 3-D floral embellishments.

Margot Robbie in Gucci and Roger Vivier shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Insecure” star Issa Rae wore a plunging liquid-chiffon gown from Prabal Gurung featuring a thigh-high slit, which gave way to black ankle-strap sandals.

Issa Rae wearing Prabal Gurung with sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, opted for some color and sparkle on her feet for the occasion, wearing pale purple embellished Calvin Klein sandals with a custom minidress from the same designer.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Calvin Klein. Rex Shutterstock

As for Eva Longoria, the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón, showed off her baby bump in a plunging curve-hugging velvet gown paired with sultry black three-strap sandals.

Eva Longoria shows off her baby bump. Rex Shutterstock

Veteran actress Halle Berry also made an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, showing off her toned gams in a semisheer minidress from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’18 collection teamed with matching strappy black sandals.

Halle Berry wearing Zuhair Murad spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

To see more celebs rocking sandals on the red carpet, check out the gallery.

Want more?

All the Red Carpet Style at the 2018 Golden Globes

Power Couples Who Walked the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

Oprah Chooses Sophia Webster for Her Big Night at the Golden Globes