All the Stars Who Wore Sandals on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes

While much of the Northeast is shaking in their boots from record-breaking cold temps, plenty of actresses bared their toes in slinky sandals for the 2018 Golden Globes last night in Beverly Hills, Calif. Let’s take a look at who rocked the shoe style this year.
Margot Robbie, who was reportedly battling the flu, paired a strappy style from Roger Vivier with a custom black satin Gucci gown featuring a crystal bow and 3-D floral embellishments.
Meanwhile, “Insecure” star Issa Rae wore a plunging liquid-chiffon gown from Prabal Gurung featuring a thigh-high slit, which gave way to black ankle-strap sandals.
Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, opted for some color and sparkle on her feet for the occasion, wearing pale purple embellished Calvin Klein sandals with a custom minidress from the same designer.
As for Eva Longoria, the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón, showed off her baby bump in a plunging curve-hugging velvet gown paired with sultry black three-strap sandals.
Veteran actress Halle Berry also made an appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, showing off her toned gams in a semisheer minidress from Zuhair Murad’s spring ’18 collection teamed with matching strappy black sandals.
To see more celebs rocking sandals on the red carpet, check out the gallery.
Want more?
All the Red Carpet Style at the 2018 Golden Globes
Power Couples Who Walked the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes
Oprah Chooses Sophia Webster for Her Big Night at the Golden Globes