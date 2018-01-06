Gigi Hadid Braves the Cold in Black Reebok Sneakers

Gigi Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid knows how to put together a statement look — even during the coldest days of the season.

After the “bomb cyclone” swept across the Northeast on Thursday, the supermodel took to the icy streets of New York yesterday — proving that she’s the queen of layering.

Rocking a huge white puffer jacket, the 22-year-old cover girl also wore a chunky black turtleneck and knit leggings under an edgy jumpsuit featuring culotte-style legs. She completed the look with all-black Reebok sneakers.

The Stuart Weitzman ambassador added a grommet-studded belt to the ensemble and threw on a batch of dainty gold necklaces as well as cool metallic sunglasses.

While Hadid is a Reebok partner, it was brave of her to opt for a sneaker in the arctic blast. She’s often spotted in Timberland x Off-White boots, for example.

While we haven’t been able to confirm the exact footwear style she’s wearing, the Reebok shoe wears bares a resemblance to the Reebok x Future “Furykaze” kick featuring Pump technology. Hadid scored her first fitness campaign with Reebok in fall 2016 and has been the face of the brand’s “Perfect Never” initiative since then.

