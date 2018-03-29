DJ Khaled Treats Wife to $25,000 Shopping Spree at Bergdorf Goodman’s While Affectionately Trolling Her

Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled at an event sponsored by Ciroc in November.

Life is good when you’re Mrs. DJ Khaled.

The hitmaker and sneakerhead, known for his extravagant spending, took his wife, Nicole Tuck, on a major shopping spree to start the week off right on Monday.

Taking to the gram, the social media sensation documented the duo spending time at Bergdorf Goodman’s department store in New York City, where he ended up dropping more than $25,000 on his “honey.”

“Honey honey honey 🍯! Buy the whole store out ! Honey honey honey I work hard !!! #FatherOfAsahd #MamaAsahd” the record producer captioned the video in which he’s chanting the same phrase over and over.

After showing off a black Chanel backpack at the beginning of the clip, Tuck is seen trying on various items from Gucci, including a graphic logo T-shirt and rose-printed trousers, as the “Top Off” artist films her.

Later, the Weight Watchers spokesman, who is obsessed with Jordans, approaches the cashier to inquire how much his wife spent to which she responds, $25,600 while handling an enormous receipt.

DJ Khaled with son Ashad and wife Nicole Tuck at the Rookie USA show last month. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the end of the video, Nicole is heard mentioning that she’s going back for a pair of gold shoes while Khaled continues to tell her how hard he works for his family.

