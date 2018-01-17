Jenna Dewan Tatum Laughs Off Trip as She Attempts a Sexy Staircase Walk

Jenna Dewan Tatum at the American Music Awards in November. Rex Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan Tatum totally knows how to do walk down stairs in heels. Or at least that’s what she thought.

In an Instagram posted on Sunday captioned “wait for it…”, the actress shared a silly video in which she trips as she’s descending a staircase. Dressed in a black cropped tank top and sparkling skin-tight high-waisted black and white striped trousers, the “World of Dance” host and mentor completed her look with slinky black sandals.

Wait for it….. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:46pm PST

The 37-year-old star — who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Everly, with her husband of nine years, Channing Tatum — seemed completely fine at first as she held onto the banisters, but unfortunately stumbled as she attempted a little spin towards the end.

The former backup dancer for Janet Jackson — who has also worked with artists including Pink, Missy Elliott, and Christina — luckily wasn’t hurt and laughed off the incident with whoever was taking the video.

