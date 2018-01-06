Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Winning Red Carpet Looks

View Slideshow Gal Gadot poses at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Gal Gadot, who is slated to present at tomorrow’s Golden Globe Awards, is among those that will wear black to help raise awareness for the anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up, which was signed by 300 women, including Best Actress nominee Reese Witherspoon. The “Wonder Woman” star, who often wears bright colorways, from yellow to pink, on the red carpet — will don noir alongside Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more.

And while there’s no word yet on who will be designing her dress for the occasion, you can bet the the actress, 32, will be shining on the red carpet. That said, FN is taking a look at some of Gadot’s boldest, most colorful moments in recent months.

Just this week, the mom of two stepped out in a bright canary yellow gown paired with nude ankle-strap sandals at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, where she took home the Rising Star Award.

Gal Gadot at the Palm Spring ‘s International Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

At the GQ Men of the Year Awards last month, the Israeli actress turned heads in a plunging red mididress courtesy of Dior, which showed off sexy strappy Christian Louboutin pumps.

Gal Gadot wears a red dress by Dior that featured shorts under the skirt. Rex Shutterstock

At the L.A. premiere of “Justice League” this fall, Gadot sparkled in a stunning sequin-embellished Altuzarra spring ’18 “Garnier” dress paired with strappy Louboutin “Gwynitta” sandals.

Gal Gadot wearing an Altuzarra spring ’18 Garnier dress. Rex Shutterstock

Last May, at the L.A. premiere of “Wonder Woman,” Gal made waves in a red sequined halter gown paired with open-toe sandals.

Gal Gadot at the L.A. premiere of “Wonder Woman.” Rex Shuttertock

For more of Gal Gadot’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Gal Gadot Paired a Pink Pantsuit With Nude Sandals at ‘Variety’ Brunch

Gal Gadot Glows in a Yellow Dress With a Thigh-High Slit and Strappy Sandals at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Gal Gadot Is a Vision in Gold Gown and Louboutin Sandals at the ‘Justice League’ Premiere