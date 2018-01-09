Penelope Cruz, Lea Michele & More Rock the Red Carpet at the Premiere of FX’s Versace Anthology Series

Penlope Cruz and Darren Criss. Rex Shutterstock

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” is coming to the small screen soon enough, but with the stars of the FX anthology series hitting the red carpet for the premiere last night, we can just barely wait.

The cast posed together for photos, with Penelope Cruz, who plays Donatella Versace in the upcoming show, sporting a plush burgundy velvet halter gown for the occasion. Edgar Ramirez, cast as Gianni Versace, matched Cruz in a sleek wine-colored suit, while Ricky Martin looked chic in a navy suit paired with a scarf.

The cast on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Darren Criss, who plays the titular role of Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan, stepped out with writer-producer girlfriend Mia Swier, who rocked a high-low dress featuring a tulle skirt and three-strap sandals. As for the former “Glee” actor, a suit from Emporio Armani’s fall/winter ’17 collection with a black turtleneck served as his look for the evening.

Darren Criss with girlfriend Mia Swier. Rex Shutterstock

Inside the premiere, “Scream Queens” co-stars Billie Lourd and Lea Michele both rocked white ensembles, with Michele wearing an embroidered Elisabetta Franchi jumpsuit and Lourd sporting an off-the-shoulder dress bearing a feather trim. Both actresses pulled their looks together with strappy sandals.

Billie Lourd (L) and Lea Michele at the premiere. Rex Shutterstock

You can catch the premiere of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Jan 17. on FX.

