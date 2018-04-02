Alice Cooper and His Gold Boots Have Everyone Talking About ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Alice Cooper performs at The Broward Center in Florida.

Last night saw the revival of NBC’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” and while John Legend led the show as its titular character, it was Alice Cooper — and his flashy gold boots — who lit up the stage.

Filmed in New York at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, the legendary rock star played King Herod in the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit musical, earning praise from critics and social media for his rendition of “Herod’s Song,” an ebullient number that mocks the power of Jesus Christ.

Both melodically and sartorially nailing his performance, Cooper appeared in front of the audience dressed in an extravagant flame-colored suit complete with black leather gloves, a skull-headed cane and matching gold boots.

At the end of the song, Cooper even dropped his microphone in a final theatrical act.

The rock ‘n’ roll icon’s name quickly went trending on social media, with fans and fellow musicians marveling at his performance.

It’s electric in here and when Alice Cooper walked it out was like magic. And John Legend sounds incredible. #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/TIkDmPQTDP — deray (@deray) April 2, 2018

BRAVO!!!!@alicecooper — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) April 2, 2018

Alice Cooper was worth the price of admission. #jesuschristsuperstar — Andy Conlin (@Andy_Conlin) April 2, 2018

Watch Cooper’s number here:

The live show boasted an ensemble cast that also featured Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which was originally written as rock opera, debuted on Broadway in 1971. The narrative is loosely based on the canonical gospels’ account of the last week of Jesus’ life.

