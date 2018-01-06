Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke and More Celebs Who Made a Bright Statement at the AFI Awards Luncheon

View Slideshow (L-R) Emilia Clarke, Issa Rae and Reese Witherspoon attend the AFI Awards Luncheon in L.A. on Jan. 5. Rex Shutterstock

While the biggest names in Hollywood plan to make a statement in all black at Sunday’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards, they were all about color at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday. For the occasion, stars like Reese Witherspoon and “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke stepped out in eye-catching, elegant ensembles.

Witherspoon — who is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries (for her role in “Big Little Lies”) — opted for a bold red frock. She paired it with classic pointy-toe nude Christian Louboutin “Chiara” pumps.

Reese Witherspoon wearing Louboutin. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-nominated actress Issa Rae — who writes and stars in the HBO show “Insecure” — sported a canary yellow satin mididress teamed with silver metallic sandals.

Issa Rae wearing silver sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, a smiling Emilia Clarke wore a sophisticated emerald green boat neck dress from J.W. Anderson’s spring ’18 collection with festive rainbow peep-toe ankle-strap sandals that completed the look.

Emilia Clarke wearing rainbow pumps. Rex Shutterstock

As for “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan — who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes — the 23-year-old Irish-American actress showed off an all-white ensemble, including fringe-trim trousers and platform peep-toe pumps.

Saoirse Ronan wearing all white. Rex Shutterstock

To check out more eye-catching celeb looks at the AFI Awards luncheon, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globes Red Carpet Style Through the Years

Facebook Will Live Stream the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Exclusively

Kate Beckinsale Wore a Sheer Minidress & More Celebs at W mag’s pre-Golden Globes Party