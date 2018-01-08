2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals: Kerry Washington, SJP, Kendall Jenner & More

View Slideshow Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria. Rex Shutterstock

As celebrities began arriving on the red carpet at tonight’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, one thing was apparent, black was the color of the night. Standing in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement against sexual abuse and harassment, everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kerry Washington were dressed in noir.

The “Scandal” star for one, made waves in a sequined strapless dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with standout flower-embellished Roger Vivier “Net” booties.

Kerry Washington wears Roger Vivier “Net” booties on the red carpet. Rex/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, supermodel Kendall Jenner made a grand entrance in a strapless high-low dress baring a tulle skirt and pointy T-strap stilettos.

Kendall Jenner wearing pointy T-strap stilettos. Rex Shutterstock

Also on the scene were Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake, who just released his latest single “Filthy” off his upcoming album Man of the Woods this past Friday. Both sporting black for the occasion, the Au Fudge entrepreneur looked elegant in a strapless multi-toned gown.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Rex Shutterstock

Walking the red carpet together, Reese Witherspoon posed in a simple off-the-shoulder gown with pregnant Eva Longoria, who opted for a plunging long-sleeved number paired with strappy sandals.

Reese Witherspoon posing with Eva Longoria. Rex Shutterstock

As for “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, the actress wore a strapless dress with a cropped blazer over top and matching pointy patent pumps for the occasion.

Gal Gadot wearing patent pumps. Rex Shutterstock

