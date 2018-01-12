Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon & More On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

View Slideshow (L-R) Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie at the Critics Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards are officially underway, but our minds our still on the red carpet fashion, which included some standout shoe styles from the likes of Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo. Scroll through to see who stepped out in head-turing looks.

Margot Robbie, who took home the Best Actress award for her role in “I, Tonya” tonight, wore in a frilly embellished black and gold strapless frock paired with elegant gold Jimmy Choo Minny pumps.

Margot Robbie wearing Jimmy Choos. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, nominated actress Reese Witherspoon rocked a black embellished Prada dress and statement-making feathery embellished black sandals courtesy of Roger Viver.

Reese Witherspoon wearing embellished sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot showed off a plunging silver sequin floor-length gown for the occasion.

Gal Gadot in a plunging metallic gown. Rex Shutterstock

As for Angelina Jolie, the veteran actress sported a feather-embellished strapless white dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline teamed with gray velvet pointy-toed ankle-strap pumps.

Angelina Jolie wearing pointy velvet ankle-strap pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Host of the night, Olivia Munn, wore a red beaded Prada gown featuring a slit up the back that highlighted matching red platform pumps.

Olivia Munn wearing red. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs on the red carpet at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

