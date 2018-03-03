How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Pre-Show Online for Free

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2018 Academy Awards on ABC. Rex Shutterstock

This year, Entertainment Weekly and People are celebrating the 2018 Academy Awards with a live red carpet pre-show you’re not going to want to miss.

People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle will host from the red carpet bleachers at People’s annual Oscar Fan Experience. The 90-minute live-streamed show will feature more than 300 VIP guests as well as interviews and commentary from the likes of People style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal.

We will be LIVE from the #Oscars red carpet Sunday at 5pm ET/2pm PT from @peopletv.

Tweet us questions for your favorite nominees using #RedCarpetLive and our hosts may ask them during the pre-show.https://t.co/4soeSr8H7x — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 3, 2018

“The Academy Awards is the ultimate red carpet event for people who love movies, glamorous stars, and fashion,” Cagle said in a statement.

“This year People and EW are offering even more live red carpet pre-show coverage featuring celebrity interviews and style commentary, plus the opportunity to interact with fans on-site in the red carpet bleachers along with movie enthusiasts on social media leading up to the broadcast.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, the pre-show will broadcast on People and EW’s streaming network, PeopleTV, in partnership with Twitter. Furthermore, you can stream the show via People.com, W.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with 13 nominations while other Best Picture nominees inlcude “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Get Out.”

The 90th Academy Awards will air Sunday on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row. Confirmed presenters include 2017 Oscar winners Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali.

