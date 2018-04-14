Here’s How to Watch the 2018 ACM Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Reba McEntire at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The biggest names and emerging talent in country music will be celebrated at the 2018 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music).

This year, country music legend and sixteen-time ACM award winner Reba McEntire is back to host the annual show. The 63-year-old, who is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, will take the stage for the 15th time in Las Vegas at MGM Grand’s Garden Arena, airing live on Sunday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

The red carpet is sure to see plenty of standout fashion moments from boldface names like Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and more.

And fortunately, you’ll be able to check out interviews with your favorite stars streaming on all of AMC’s social handles

Not-to-be-missed performances include country chart toppers Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean among others.

We’re officially one month away from the 53rd ACM Awards! Here to hold us over with a joke is the one and only @Reba. pic.twitter.com/PU5QeXFfQi — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 15, 2018

Pop singer Bebe Rexha will also be there to sing “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

Expect to see a number of familiar faces presenting like “The Ranch” stars Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher, Kiefer Sutherland, “The Talk” host Eve, Olympic Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn, actress Rebecca Romijn, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Want more?

Faith Hill Rocks Blood Red Heels & More Celebs on the ACM Awards Red Carpet