Facebook Will Live Stream the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Exclusively

New year, new deals. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is partnering up with Facebook for this weekend’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

It was revealed Tuesday that the social media giant will exclusively live stream The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live official pre-show Sunday night, which will feature interviews with nominees like Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and give an inside look at what attendees are wearing for the special night.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front row seat to the red carpet that can’t be found anywhere else,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement.

“We hope to enhance the overall viewing experience so fans at home can feel they’re enjoying the show alongside their favorite stars at Hollywood’s biggest party of the year.”

The two-hour pre-show is slated to be hosted by AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, Laura Marano, and more, live from the Beverly Hilton from 6-8 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. PT exclusively at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes.

The HFPA also will share exclusive red-carpet and backstage content on Facebook and the @goldenglobes account on Instagram.

Other nominees include Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” previous winner Emma Stone for “Battle of the Sexes” and Louis Vuitton ambassador Michelle Williams for “All the Money in the World.”

NBC will broadcast the show, hosted by Seth Meyers.

