Birkenstock Is Voted Most Animal-Friendly Shoe Company by PETA’s Youth Group

Birkenstock's spring '18 vegan sandal collection. Courtesy

German comfort brand Birkenstock is once again in the fashion spotlight. The company has received the “Most Vegan-Friendly Shoe Company 2017” Libby Award by peta2, the youth organization of PETA USA.

PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters, which focuses its attention on the fashion, food industry and entertainment industries, in addition to the use of animals in laboratories.

For the 12th time, companies and celebrities were awarded the categories of Heroes, Food, and Lifestyle. Peta2 has invited young people from around the world to vote online, with the number of voters more than doubling over last year.

The is the second award for Birkenstock from PETA. In September 2016, PETA Deutschland presented Birkenstock with the “Vegan Fashion Award” for a vegan model of its iconic Madrid sandal.

“We are delighted to receive this award because it comes from the people who make our products for — our customers,” said Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert. “Especially among younger customers, there is a growing percentage who choose the vegan way of life. We offer many vegan products for these customers. The peta2 Libby Award motivates us to continue on this path.”

The Libby Award was created by peta2 to honor companies and people for their exemplary behavior. The group focuses on people 13 to 21. “Libby” is short for liberation, with the awards designed to motivate manufacturers of food and clothing to take a stand for the vegan lifestyle and strengthen animal rights.

