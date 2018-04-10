Carrie Underwood To Take the Stage at the 2018 ACM Awards in First Performance Since Falling

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017.

After taking a nasty fall last November, which left her with a wrist injury and roughly 40 stitches to the face, Carrie Underwood is returning to the stage.

According to Billboard, the award-winning artist will perform her new single in her first public appearance since the accident at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday.

The announcement comes after Underwood took to Instagram to tease that something new was on the way with just a simple picture of her eye surrounded by glitter tears. “This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.,” the caption read.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

Prior last night’s post, the songstress hinted that new music might be coming when she shared a picture of herself in the studio as well as a photo of her first rehearsal since her accident.

Moreover, despite not performing since the fall, Underwood teamed up with Ludacris earlier this year on the single “Champion” which was used as a promotional song for Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Carrie Underwood performing at the ACM Awards last year. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last year at the ACM Awards, the 35-year-old opened the show, along with Keith Urban, by singing a medley of their songs in a bold metallic Dora Abodi jacket and matching skirt with clear Fahrenheit peep-toe ankle booties.

And in 2016, the “American Idol” alum showed off a Manual Diaz cage dress and custom lace-up sandals during her performance of her hit single “Church Bells.”

Carrie Underwood performing at the ACM Awards in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other performers at this year’s show include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson and more.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

