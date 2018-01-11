How to Watch the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

Olivia Munn will host the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Final ballots were due Tuesday (Kate Middleton’s birthday, in fact) and the Critics’ Choice Awards are here once again. And with Olivia Munn hosting this year’s ceremony, it’s likely we’re in for a good show.

But if you’re still wondering how to watch the awards, celebrating some of the year’s most acclaimed movies and TV shows, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the lowdown.

The CCAs will air on the CW network at 8 p.m. ET but will be delayed for those living on the West Coast, in the Pacific Time zone — from Santa Monica, California’s Barker Hangar.

In addition, the first hour of the show will be livestreamed on the CW’s site from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT.

If there is one awards show you must see, this one is critical! The biggest films. The biggest shows. The biggest stars. THE 23rd ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, this Thursday, January 11 at 8/7C on @TheCW!#criticschoice #redcarpet #awardsseason pic.twitter.com/Ih6VWeb5wW — Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 7, 2018

Tonight, “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, going up against favorites like “Lady Bird,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Get Out.”

Additionally, Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan are nominated in the Best Actress category, while Jake Gyllenhaal, James Franco and Timothée Chalamet are going head-to-head for Best Actor.

Other nominees of the night include Mary J. Blige for Best Supporting Actress in “Mudbound,” Tiffany Haddish for Best Supporting Actress in “Girls Trip” and Jacob Tremblay for Best Young Actor/Actress for his role in “Wonder.”

Want more?

Amy Schumer Takes Off Shoes To Accept Critics’ Choice Award

Tracee Ellis Ross Made a Sleek Shoe Style Statement at Critics’ Choice Awards

Critics’ Choice Awards Best Dressed: Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monae and More