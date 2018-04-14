How Stars Performing 1993 Hits at this Years ACM Awards Used to Look

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards just got a little more interesting as a new lineup of superstar performances was revealed today. This year, the awards will debut “ACM Flashbacks” honoring three of country music’s hit songs from 1993 with collaborations featuring Toby Keith and Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson, and Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi.

Toby Keith and Blake Shelton are slated to perform Keith’s breakout smash “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” while Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi will sing “Chattahoochee” and host Reba McEntire will take on her Linda Davis duet “Does He Love You” with Kelly Clarkson.

To that end, in the spirit of nostalgia, FN rounded up what the aforementioned country stars looked like at the beginning of their careers versus now.

Before going on to win numerous awards throughout the years and becoming a coach on “The Voice,” American Idol’s inaugural winner used to wear belted dresses over flared jeans with chunky sandals in the early 2000s.

Most recently, the 35-year-old mom-of-two attended the 60th annual Grammys sporting an embellished black Christian Siriano number.

Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, fellow “Voice” coach Blake Shelton hit the 40th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2005 sporting a bright red coat with jeans, brown cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat.

Since then, Gwen Stefani’s main squeeze cut off his shoulder-length locks and and has grown a bit of a beard as seen here last month on stage in Nashville.

Blake Shelton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

