You Can Sign Up Now for a Chance to Buy the Levi’s x Air Jordan Collab

Levi's x Air Jordan 4 tag detail. Nike

One of the biggest sneaker releases of the month is almost here, and this could be your best chance to get it.

The Levi’s x Air Jordan collection will release Wednesday from a select handful of retailers, but if the mounting buzz and limited nature are any indication, this won’t be an easy one to come by.

The collection includes a denim-covered execution of the Air Jordan 4 Retro sneaker and a reversible take on Levi’s classic denim trucker jacket. Both use Levi’s authentic denim material, which is designed to age and patina with wear, creating a one-of-a-kind look over time.

U.K. retailer End has added both the sneakers and jacket to its Launches raffle site, with sign-ups open now through Tuesday. The retailer has the sneakers priced at $259, while the jacket is $199.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 trucker jacket and sneaker detail. Nike

Other stores that will stock both items in the collection include Bottega Back Door, Concepts, Doe, Invincible, Jordan Bastille, Kicks, Kinetics, Levi’s Harajuku, Levi’s San Francisco, Levi’s Berlin, Levi’s London, Levi’s Osaka, Levi’s Paris, Levi’s Shanghai, Livestock, Opium, Oquim, Shinzo, Shoe Gallery, Si Vas Descalzao, Sneakersnstuff, SoleFly, Sports Lab, Ubiq and Undefeated.

Meanwhile, the standalone sneakers will launch at the following doors: 8 Willington, 21 Lab, 32 South State St., 290 SQM, A Ma Maniere, Bodega, Capsule, Concepts International, Creme, Deal, Feature, Foot Patrol, Jordan L1, Jordan 17 Songgao, Jordan 139 Nan Dong, Jordan Beijing, Jordan Guangzhou, Jordan Hongdae, Jordan Nanjing, Jordan Taipei, Jordan Tianjin, Kith, Lmtd Editions, Lust, Oneness, Overkill, Patta, Politics, RSVP Gallery, Social Status, Saint Alfred, Supply, The Darkside Initiative, Titan, Titolo, Trophy Room, Wish, WZK, XH55, Xhibiton and Yaxin.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 tongue detail. Nike

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 packaging. Nike

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 trucker jacket. Nike

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 trucker jacket and sneakers. Nike

Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 detail. Nike

