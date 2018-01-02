You Can Buy Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boots Right Now

Virgil Abloh’s new Off-White x Timberland boots are already winning over celebrities like Bella Hadid, and now you too can slide your feet into the cozy velour-covered look.

Previously available only for preorder, select styles of the the Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boots are shipping now. The camel color (worn by Hadid in December as she strolled the streets of NYC) can be purchased now for $902.

The collaborative shoes mimic Timberland’s iconic “wheat” yellow boot in a similar shade, but replaces the boot’s traditional nubuck leather uppers for an all-over fuzzy velour treatment. The result is a juxtaposition of lifestyle fashion and workwear that fits right in with current trends.

Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boots ($902). Off-White

Sizes are already selling out in this “camel” style, so be sure to act fast if these are on your radar. Other colorways in black and green have already sold out. Meanwhile, a handful of other styles, including an attention-grabbing orange look, are priced at $933 and expected to ship in March.

The Timberland styles are the latest in a long line of high-profile collaborations from Abloh’s Off-White label. 2017’s sneaker discussion was dominated largely by the label’s Nike “The Ten” collection, which included FN’s Shoe of the Year, the Off-White x Air Jordan 1.

Meanwhile, Off-White also made considerable strides with its own in-house footwear offerings, which will likely be ramped up in the new year along with a rumored collaboration with Vans.

Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boots in green. Off-White

Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boots. Off-White

