An All-Black Yeezy Powerphase Arrives This Week

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Keith Ewenson

The third colorway of the Yeezy Powerphase arrives this week.

Launching globally is the “Core Black” iteration of the shoe, a streamlined retro sneaker from Adidas and Kanye West that made its debut in March 2017 in white. Since that time, it returned in gray, but this third variation goes much darker and offers up the low-top sneaker in nearly all black.

The leather upper includes a nod to Calabasas in gold along the quarter panel and a green and red retro Adidas marking near the laces. The tongue and heel tab remain void of additional coloring and marking. The Powerphase also includes a soft black leather upper, a die-cut EVA midsole and a high-abrasion rubber outsole.

Expect availability of the Powerphase on Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select Adidas retailers and on Yeezy Supply. Reservations for the Yeezy Powerphase “Core Black” will be offered at select Addias retail locations prior to release day through the Adidas Confirmed App.

The sneaker arrives March 17 and will retail for $120.

As with any Yeezy product, the resale market for the Powerphase has a stiffer price tag than the original offering. The “White” Powerphase ranges from about $240 to $300, according to StockX, and the “Gray” version offers an easier-to-come-by opportunity to pick up the Powerphase. The “Gray” sells in the $150 to $175 range.

The announcement of the Powerphase “Core Black” follow on the heels of Adidas offering the Yeezy Boost 700 restock in the original colorway on March 10. The “Wave Runner” is now selling for more than $700 on the resale market.

