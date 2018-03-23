Yeezy 500 ‘Blush’ Is Coming in April

Fans of Kanye West’s sneakers got excited when the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” was pre-released in Los Angeles in February during NBA All-Star Weekend. And they may have another reason to get their hopes up of possibly owning the look.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Blush” colorway of the 500 — a $200 retail sneaker — will release on April 14 at select Adidas retailers, through the Adidas Confirmed App and on the Adidas website. Without an official confirmation from West or Adidas, there is no word on if the rapper’s Yeezy Supply site will also offer the sneakers.

The news of the 500 “Blush” comes on the heels of a few other Yeezy footwear stories, such as the announcement of the 350 “Butter” coming in summer, the March restock of the 700 Wave Runner and the March 24 release of the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas in black.

The 500 model takes a different approach than the others, featuring suede, leather and mesh on the upper. Premium nubuck leather and reflective materials offer accent touches. While Yeezy has made Boost cushioning a mainstay, the 500 features AdiPrene instead of Boost.

With the limited release in February, the 500 “Blush” has popped up on resale sites, typically selling for about $750, according to StockX.

While there’s no word on how wide a release Adidas will give the “Blush,” it has already gotten notoriety in the NBA, with Nick Young of the Golden State Warriors wearing a pair during a road game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

