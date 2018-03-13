Yeezy Boost 350 Goes ‘Butter’ for Summer

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ink3ufang

Adidas and Kanye West will have some sort of “Butter” experience for fans of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 this summer.

The introduction of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in September 2016 hasn’t stopped giving, with new colorways ever since, including the “Blue Tint” in December 2017. As reported by Yeezy Mafia, this summer — likely June — will show off the next color in the mix, something in the realm of butter or peanut butter, showcased by Instagram account @ink3ufang.

While the “Ice Yellow” was originally rumored and then the “Peanut Butter” was said to replace it, it’s now believed that we’re back to a “Butter” colorway that ties closer to a yellow hue than brown. But options remain open for all sorts of tints.

Yeezy Mafia reports that Adidas will also make a switch on the branding atop the knitted upper. The “SPLY-350” wordmark and stripe flips over from the outer lateral side of the sneaker to the inner medial side. But if we do get the sneaker in the light yellow version as we now think, don’t expect a stark contrast between the hues.

This is unlike earlier versions of the sneaker, such as the “Zebra” and the “Blue Tint” that featured a mix of light blue, white and gray on a Primeknit upper with the Yeezy branding bold and with red. Red stitching also played prominently throughout the heel tab.

With an expectation of a June release for “Butter” comes the possible price tag of $220, but without info on how Adidas and West plan to sell the sneaker.

