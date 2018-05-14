The Air Jordan 1 Gets Twisted for This Unique New Women’s Release

The phrase “don’t get it twisted” certainly didn’t apply to the design concept of this new Air Jordan 1 for women.

One of the most iconic sneakers of all time gets a bold makeover this summer with the new Women’s Air Jordan 1 Rebel XX. In fact, the legendary model from 1985 receives what is perhaps its most unique redesign in all of its 33 years in existence.

The statement-making sneaker features a “warped” reconstruction that twists the laces around the ankle and shifts the signature wings logo usually found on the ankle to the rear. And if you’re thinking they look hard to put on and lace up, don’t worry. For easier access, the design adds a zipper enclosure to the medial side next to the large Nike Air logo.

Air Jordan 1 Rebel "Chicago" Medial Side CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Rebel debuted this spring in monotone treatments within Nike’s “The 1 Reimagined” collection for women, containing radical remodels for the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 with everything from super high-tops to clogs. The twisted sneaker was one of the most popular releases in the collection, but its early love won’t compare with what it’s about to receive with this next release in two familiar colorways. The silhouette is grabbing even more attention in the original “Chicago” version and the “Top 3” rendition that released in 2016 featuring a combination of the beloved “Chicago,” “Bred” and “Royal” editions.

Both new colorways will release May 19 for $145 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.

Air Jordan 1 Rebel "Top 3" Front View CREDIT: Nike