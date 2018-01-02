Under Armour Partners With Team Canada Through 2024

UA Govie Boot men's. Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour has partnered with the Canadian Olympic Committee to serve as Team Canada’s official high-performance footwear supplier through 2024. Canadian athletes will first march out in the brand’s wares in this year’s opening ceremony in Pyeongchang County, South Korea.

This partnership represents Under Armour’s first time sponsoring a National Olympic Committee, although the company has worked with specific teams, such as USA Gymnastics, in the past.

The Baltimore-headquartered company will be providing Team Canada’s athletes with three shoe styles for the Olympics in Pyeongchang: the UA Govie Boot, the UA HOVR Phantom Ct running shoe and the UA Ultimate Speed Training Shoe.

UA Govie Boot women’s. Courtesy of Under Armour

Athletes will wear the Govie Boot for the opening and closing ceremonies. The boots feature ColdGear Reactor insulation for comfort and a UA Storm waterproof membrane for breathability.

Team Canada athletes will be among the first to sport the UA HOVR Phantom Ct, a new running shoe. And athletes will also step out in the UA Ultimate Speed training shoe, which boasts a firm heel for stability and a dual-density midsole for responsiveness.

Under Armour will offer a limited number of its shoes in the country’s colors for sale on its website, as well as through the Canadian sports retailer Sport Chek.

Fans of Team Canada can expect to see the brand’s footwear on its athletes starting Feb. 9, when the 2018 Winter Olympics begin.

