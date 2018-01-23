Why the Artist Who Made These Viral Sneakers Isn’t Making Any More of Them

Vans Old Skool customs by Josuah Vides. Instagram: @joshuavides

The artist responsible for the surreal hand-painted sneaker concept taking over social media is moving on from footwear.

Joshua Vides’ hand-painted sneakers feature a stylized effect that look like a real life comic book. By shading the edges and seams of iconic shoes such as the Nike Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1, Vides’ custom looks give new meaning to wearable art.

The popular kicks have spread like wildfire on social media, and Vides’ latest drop was a pair of Air Jordan 1s priced at $500. The shoes sold out, and if you weren’t one of the lucky sneakerheads who managed to pick up a pair, you may be out of luck.

That’s because unless he’s able to officially collaborate with a shoe company, Vides says he doesn’t plan on making any more of the cartoonish kicks. “The concept looks great on sneakers, but my goal is to showcase this art in a larger way,” he wrote on Instagram.

A look at his other recent work, which includes similar takes on everyday objects such as doorways, fire hydrants and street signs, suggests that Vides has only scratched the surface.

“I simply used the shoes as a canvas,” Vides tells Footwear News. “My goal isn’t to become a sneaker customizer, the concept is much greater than that.”

And although he mentioned the possibility of working with a shoe company in the future, Vides also says he won’t be surprised if brands duplicate the idea without his involvement.

“I guarantee some huge fashion brands and shoe companies are injecting this concept into their product line as we speak,” Vides told FN. “There’s nothing I can do to stop that. All I can say is you’re welcome.”

