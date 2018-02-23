Nike Is Almost Completely Sold Out of Its New Running Shoes, but You Can Still Get Them

Nike Epic React Flyknit "White/Racer Blue/Pink Blast." Nike

After a few opportunities to purchase them early, Nike’s Epic React Flyknit running shoes received a formal widespread launch yesterday, but that doesn’t mean the sneakers are exactly easy to come by.

Of the five men’s and women’s styles released yesterday (“Black/Dark Gray/Wolf Gray,” “Black/Racer Blue” aka “Triple Black,” ”College Navy/Racer Blue/Pink Blast,” “White/Racer Blue/Pink Blast” and “Wolf Gray/Cool Gray/Pure Platinum”), several colorways are already completely out of stock on Nike’s e-commerce site, while others have only scattered sizes remaining.

The Epic React Flyknit combines the brand’s fan-favorite Flyknit technology with its recently-introduced React foam, which was first featured on the React Hyperdunk 2017 basketball sneaker.

Nike Epic React Flyknit “College Navy/Racer Blue/Pink Blast.” Nike

According to Nike, the React foam cushioning delivers a feel that is “responsive yet lightweight” and “durable yet soft.” The bouncy React cushioning serves as a springlike device, providing energy return as runners complete their stride. And in comparison to Lunarlon foam (another one of Nike’s popular soft cushioning setups), the brand says React delivers 13 percent more energy return.

While the sleek, modern look and cushy foam midsole give this model plenty of lifestyle appeal, it’s first and foremost a performance runner. Nike wear-tested the Epic React on championship runners including Galen Rupp, who say the React foam still feels just as good after 300 miles as it did out of the box.

If you’re looking for ways to try out the Epic React without paying resell, you’re in luck. All five debut styles are still available in a variety of sizes from Finish Line’s e-commerce site for a retail price of $150. Just don’t wait too long — there’s no telling how long these will last.

Nike Epic React Flyknit “Black/Racer Blue” aka “Triple Black.” Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit “Wolf Gray/Cool Gray/Pure Platinum.” Nike

Nike Epic React Flyknit “Black/Dark Gray/Wolf Gray.” Nike

Want more?

Nike Says Its New Sneaker Feels Like Running on a Pillow — but Looks Much Better

This NBA Player Keeps an Insane Sneaker Collection in His Locker Room

The 5 Best Training Shoes for the Gym for Spring ’18