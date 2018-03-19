What Makes a Good CrossFit Shoe, According to Two Reebok Champs

Reebok introduced the latest model from its acclaimed CrossFit-specific sneaker, the Nano 8, in January. And on its promotional tour, it granted Footwear News access to a pair of its best athletes, Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski, who discussed what is required in a great shoe for the sport.

Aside from sharing the basic needs of a training sneaker, such as comfort and stability, the duo compared how the Nano 8 to past looks in the franchise, dished on their favorite Nanos and highlighted their favorite aspects of the new performance shoe.

Men’s and women’s sizes of the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 in multiple colorways are available now via reebok.com with a $130 price tag. The brand also offers customization through the website.

Another look at the Reebok CrossFit Nano 8. Reebok

The latest CrossFit-specific training sneaker is executed with a new technological innovation from the brand, dubbed Flexweave, which is a material Reebok said delivers a “balance of durability, breathability and flexibility.” Aside from featuring Flexweave, the shoe also boasts a minimal heel-to-toe drop for stability, a wide toe box and a new collar construction for comfort.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 made its debut in retail on Jan. 11 via store.crossfit.com, and received a broader release on reebok.com on Jan. 18. The 2018 CrossFit Games are scheduled for Aug. 1-5 and will take place in Madison, Wisc.

